An inside look of a school day during a pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Masks on and six feet apart. It’s not what teachers and students ever anticipated, but it’s the hand they’ve been dealt.

“It definitely is a lot I mean there is no way around it,” Northside Elementary fourth grade teacher Adrianna Swearingen said.

Swearingen said it can be overwhelming.

Not only is she responsible for teaching 14 students in the classroom, but she’s also teaching seven on BayLink.

“Once again you want to make sure you’re giving everyone the best education, and not knowing how to do that online all the time, it’s just new challenges and trying to navigate those,” Swearingen said.

She said a school day is now doing those everyday normal tasks to the tenth power.

“Every time I have someone hand something out, I usually have them put on some hand sanitizer before they do that. Interacting with their peers looks a little different because we can’t use the same materials so they have their own desk space with their own items,” Swearingen said.

Even the students recognize the new normal.

“There is no question, no complaints about putting masks on, or washing their hands,” Swearingen said.

Schools today include more hand sanitizer, more space, but also more understanding.

“My overall thoughts of it, of course, I wish it could just be a normal year and not have to do all this craziness; but at the end of the day we are doing it, teachers are amazing, students are amazing, these principals are amazing,” Swearingen said.

The students said it’s good to be back together, even if they have to stand apart.

