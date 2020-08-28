Advertisement

Bay District School officials explain why COVID-19 case locations are not shared

School officials say those quarantining came in contact with a positive case at school and/or on the bus.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools officials said more than 100 people are quarantining after coming in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case at school or on the bus.

However, Bay District Schools Supervisory Nurse Lyndsey Jackson said the number of actual positive cases reported is in the single digits.

Nonetheless, they still want to stress to parents that students need to stay home if they show any symptoms. This includes children who are awaiting test results.

As the news comes via social media, school officials do not disclose what specific school campuses the positive cases were at.

Officials don’t even disclose where those quarantining go to school either.

Jackson said they’re working with the Bay County Health Department and do not want to violate HIPAA laws.

“I have reached out to my contact at the Bay County Health Department. I have shared with her our desire to share as much information as we are allowed to share,” Jackson said. “And so she has escalated that through her hierarchy there at the Bay County Health Department to determine what we can share and what would be a wise format in order to share that.”

Jackson also said that officials tried to create a kind of dashboard that would make this information accessible to the public, but another school district tried in Florida and it was shut down by its own health department.

She said Bay District Schools would like to disclose case location if they felt they were able to.

“Whatever we are able to share legally, we will do our best to share,” Jackson said.

Bay County Health Department officials said they have not given the District any specific instruction on whether or not to disclose COVID-19 case location. They said they are checking in with the state health department on the matter.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Superintendent Bill Husfelt for comment and were told he was unavailable Friday.

You can find a written statement from Husfelt that was posted online here.

In Orange County, a judge ruled that public schools must disclose COVID-19 case locations.

