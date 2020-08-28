Bay Haven Charter Academy student tests positive for COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A charter school in Bay County is reporting an elementary school student has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Bay Haven Charter Academy posted a letter to parents from the principal on its Facebook page Thursday. In it, the principal says it is working with the Bay County Health Department to conduct contract tracing.

The letter says if you did not receive a call from administration, your child is not required to quarantine and was not found to be a close contact.

The principal said in the letter school was scheduled as normal for Friday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.