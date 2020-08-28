Advertisement

Bay Haven Charter Academy student tests positive for COVID-19

A charter school in Bay County is reporting an elementary school student has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.
A charter school in Bay County is reporting an elementary school student has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A charter school in Bay County is reporting an elementary school student has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Bay Haven Charter Academy posted a letter to parents from the principal on its Facebook page Thursday. In it, the principal says it is working with the Bay County Health Department to conduct contract tracing.

The letter says if you did not receive a call from administration, your child is not required to quarantine and was not found to be a close contact.

The principal said in the letter school was scheduled as normal for Friday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay, Okaloosa Counties report new deaths in Friday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Both Bay and Okaloosa Counties are reporting one new death each in Friday's COVID-19 update.

News

Wig Faces and Places

Updated: 13 hours ago
One Bay County native loves to "wig out" on her job as she follows her passion of making wigs for others.

News

Locals Helping Hurricane Laura Victims

Updated: 13 hours ago
Several local entities are gathering supplies to help Hurricane Laura victims.

News

Gulf Power

Updated: 13 hours ago
In the wake of Hurricane Laura, Gulf Power has sent crews out west to help in recovery efforts.

Latest News

News

Invention Convention

Updated: 13 hours ago
One Bay County middle school student has created an invention that's well on its way to becoming patented and mass produced.

News

One dead from crash in Washington County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, one person is dead and another seriously injured during a traffic crash Thursday evening in Washington County.

News

Locals start their own supply drives for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Locals start their own supply drives for Hurricane Laura victims

News

Update: Missing swimmer found in Walton County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to a Facebook post, first responders are actively searching for a missing swimmer in the Inlet Beach area.

News

Bay County native “wigs” out on new job

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Bay County native Destinee Steele started up an online wig making business. This came after she was laid off as a wig and make-up supervisor for a theater production after the pandemic hit.

News

Presidential campaigns spending big to win Florida

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Once again both the Democrat and Republican Presidential campaigns have Florida in their crosshairs and consider the state a must win if they hope for victory in November.