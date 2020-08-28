Bay, Okaloosa Counties report new deaths in Friday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 615,806 cases reported. That’s 3,815 new cases. There are 609,074 cases involving Florida residents and 6,732 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 11,099 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,315 cases. This includes 5,234 residents and 81 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 78 people have died from the virus and 300 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 43 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,094 cases. This includes 4,065 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 76 people who have died from the virus. 241 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 28 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,622 cases. 1,487 of the cases are residents and 135 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 85 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, three people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 998 cases. 987 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 15 people have died in the county and 54 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, six people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 616 cases. There are 605 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 23 hospitalizations. As of Friday morning, three people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,314 cases. There are 2,295 local cases and 19 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 65 deaths and 113 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, five people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 554 cases, 553 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday morning, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 818 cases. They are 807 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 11 deaths and 47 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday morning, two people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 529 cases. There are 525 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 431 cases of COVID-19. All 431 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and nine people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:16 a.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 47 available adult ICU beds out of the 148 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 47 available adult ICU beds in our area. (Agency for Health Care Administration)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.