Cell phone store manager arrested for copying customer’s sexually explicit videos

Christopher Freeman was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies.
Christopher Freeman was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a cell phone company store manager after he allegedly accessed and copied sexually explicit photographs or videos from a customer’s cell phone.

Deputies say Christopher Freeman, 37, of Fort Walton Beach, was charged with three counts of sexually cyberstalking another person, three counts of accessing an electronic device without authority, and one count of using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Deputies say one of the victims is a national television personality and she told deputies she learned Freeman had shared three sexually explicit videos of her with her boyfriend with another store employee in January 2020 over Facebook Messenger.

Deputies say the videos were copied by Freeman after the victim’s boyfriend took his cell phone into the store for an upgrade.

Deputies say they issued a search warrant of Freeman’s Facebook account and discovered he also sent the videos to two of his friends over Facebook Messenger in May 2019.

During the investigation, deputies say they found multiple sexually explicit images of different women on Freeman’s phone. Deputies say an unknown number may have also been copied without permission by Freeman.

“We want to make the public aware that images they think are private on their cell phones are able to be accessed and potentially copied and shared when you unlock your phone and hand it over for upgrades or other services. This could leave an individual open to the potential for anything from embarrassment and bullying to exploitation and extortion,” said OCSO Investigator Michael Hogan.

