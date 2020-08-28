Freeport Bulldogs are making strides towards the start of the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -In Walton County, the Freeport Bulldogs have geared up and are in the full swing of fall practice. Monday was the first day players were allowed to suit up, and head coach, Shaun Arntz, says that practice is not like a normal season by any means.

“The first day it was obviously bad weather for everyone, so we all dealt with that. These last couple days have definitely been different with the different types of water breaks we are taking, the different ways we are dressing in and out with the kids. They’re adjusting well because they know that the prize at the end of it is that they get to play a sport that they really love, so we are all just adjusting as we go,” said Arntz.

Arntz added that overall he is pleased with how things are going.

“I’ve been really impressed with them and the strides they’ve made in really only one and a half practices because the first one was indoors. What we have done this summer, they have definitely retained that really well, and they’re doing a good job repeating each day,” said Arntz.

He went on that with the short window of time from the beginning of fall practice to the first game, conditioning for the players is not going to be an easy feat.

“Just happy to be back doing something. Happy to be back with the team. Happy to have a goal in mind. Happy to have set dates for games and practices and such. We are really thrilled for that. I feel good. I feel good about what our disciplines are. I just think, like every other coach in the area, especially a small school like us, where we only have 20 on the varsity, it’s going to be tough to get them conditioned in two weeks,” said Arntz.

The Bulldogs first game will be next Friday, September 4th against Holmes County in Freeport.

