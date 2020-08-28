Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone! It’s a bit of an active start on radar this morning as now Tropical Depression Laura sits and spins over Arkansas.

Several small scattered soakers are popping up around the Panhandle. They’ll be fairly brief if you catch one or two this morning. But it’s a sign of a little more active pattern heading our way into the upcoming weekend.

Otherwise, it’s another warm and humid start with sultry dew points in the upper 70s and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Under mostly cloudy skies and anticipation of a few more hit or miss storms this afternoon, highs will only reach the upper 80s to near 90°.

That warmth and humidity spilling in over the past several days this week will finally have a lifting mechanism with the vicinity of Laura in the Southeast. Several small scattered showers or storms continue to develop throughout the morning and afternoon today. But again, they’ll be fairly short-lived and may only take 20-30min to pass through.

Laura will be guided east by a cold front sweeping into the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend. The combination of Laura’s tail end and the cold front will give us enough lift to make for an unsettled weekend across the Southeast. We’ll anticipate seeing several scattered batches of storms passing through periodically through both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day looks like a complete washout, however, you’ll have a decent chance at catching a good batch of showers or rumbles of thunder at some point both days. About 1-2″ will be expected for most, a few may get up to 3″.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with small and brief scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs today reach the upper 80s near 90°. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in an unsettled weekend with periodic batches of showers or thunderstorms passing through both days.

