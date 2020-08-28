Advertisement

Gulf Power sends crews to assist in Louisiana

Gulf Power is sending crews to assist in Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.
Gulf Power is sending crews to assist in Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Laura has left its mark on Louisiana leaving hundreds of thousands in the dark. Gulf Power is heading there to help.

Crews from Gulf Power were sent to Louisiana Thursday morning to help restore power to impacted residents. Each Crew is fully self-sufficient, and plans to remain in the area until they are recalled.

“We’ve been coordinating the whole time (before the storm,)” said Sarah Gatewood, spokesperson for Gulf Power. “We had crews ready and they shipped out this morning and are now headed to Louisiana to help one of the power companies there get their customers back up and running.”

As crews flooded to Bay County after Hurricane Michael, Gulf Power wants to pay that act of kindness forward.

“Well we certainly hope that they know that we understand how difficult it is to be without power,” Gatewood said. “Just like Hurricane Michael impacted us two years ago, we had so many people come to support our community in our time of need. We’re very happy to return the favor.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Locals start their own supply drives for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Locals start their own supply drives for Hurricane Laura victims

News

Update: Missing swimmer found in Walton County

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to a Facebook post, first responders are actively searching for a missing swimmer in the Inlet Beach area.

News

Bay County native “wigs” out on new job

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Bay County native Destinee Steele started up an online wig making business. This came after she was laid off as a wig and make-up supervisor for a theater production after the pandemic hit.

News

Presidential campaigns spending big to win Florida

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Once again both the Democrat and Republican Presidential campaigns have Florida in their crosshairs and consider the state a must win if they hope for victory in November.

Latest News

News

Vehicle collides into school bus in Bay County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A vehicle collided into the back of a school bus in Bay County Thursday afternoon; nobody was injured in the accident.

News

Local middle school student takes invention to national level

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Alex designed and presented the grabber last year during Invention Convention and went on to the state and national levels of the competition.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are in the forecast as we head into the weekend

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Better rain chances are in the forecast over the coming days

News

Neighbors Oppose County Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
Neighbors in an Inlet Beach neighborhood are upset about the proposal of a new roadway. The neighbors claim a developer is trying to put a private driveway on a county right-of-way.

News

Lynn Haven Special Meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lynn Haven held a special meeting to keep the Mayor Pro Tem in place after the arrest and resignation of Margo Anderson.