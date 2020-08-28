Gulf Power sends crews to assist in Louisiana

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Laura has left its mark on Louisiana leaving hundreds of thousands in the dark. Gulf Power is heading there to help.

Crews from Gulf Power were sent to Louisiana Thursday morning to help restore power to impacted residents. Each Crew is fully self-sufficient, and plans to remain in the area until they are recalled.

“We’ve been coordinating the whole time (before the storm,)” said Sarah Gatewood, spokesperson for Gulf Power. “We had crews ready and they shipped out this morning and are now headed to Louisiana to help one of the power companies there get their customers back up and running.”

As crews flooded to Bay County after Hurricane Michael, Gulf Power wants to pay that act of kindness forward.

“Well we certainly hope that they know that we understand how difficult it is to be without power,” Gatewood said. “Just like Hurricane Michael impacted us two years ago, we had so many people come to support our community in our time of need. We’re very happy to return the favor.”

