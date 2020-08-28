Advertisement

Local middle school student takes invention to national level

Alex Robb took his invention, the "Goofy Golf Grabber" to the national level, and is now looking for a patent.
Alex Robb took his invention, the "Goofy Golf Grabber" to the national level, and is now looking for a patent.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Every great invention starts with an idea or a need.

For Surfside 8th grader Alex Robb, his idea came on the mini-golf course.

“Funny story actually, we went Putt-Putt golfing with my family and he has a hard time bending down. So, he got me to always get the ball for him,” said Robb. “So, I was like, ‘What can I do to make it that he can pick it up himself?’”

So, Alex then came up with the “Goofy Golf Grabber” that attaches to the end of a golf club to help those who may have trouble bending over, get their golf balls back.

Alex designed and presented the grabber last year during Invention Convention and went on to the state and national levels of the competition.

“I’ve always been interested in engineering and I heard about Invention Convention and I tried it out and it’s been one of the best experiences,” said Robb.

But the work never stops as Alex says he’s still working on his patent and trying to make the grabber as accessible as possible.

“Is there a way to make it where it can attach to the end of the golf club without permanently attaching it and still make it very, very affordable,” said Robb.

Marica Brady is Alex’s former teacher and Invention Convention sponsor. She says she’s beyond proud of him and can’t wait to see how far it takes him.

“He is a student that through and through is passionate about whatever he does,” said Brady. “This has been an experience that’s going to open doors for him for a very long time.”

Alex says while he can’t time-travel or predict the future, he’s going to try his best to invent it and make life a little easier along the way.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Locals start their own supply drives for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Locals start their own supply drives for Hurricane Laura victims

News

Update: Missing swimmer found in Walton County

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to a Facebook post, first responders are actively searching for a missing swimmer in the Inlet Beach area.

News

Bay County native “wigs” out on new job

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Bay County native Destinee Steele started up an online wig making business. This came after she was laid off as a wig and make-up supervisor for a theater production after the pandemic hit.

News

Presidential campaigns spending big to win Florida

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Once again both the Democrat and Republican Presidential campaigns have Florida in their crosshairs and consider the state a must win if they hope for victory in November.

News

Gulf Power sends crews to assist in Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The crews are fully self-sufficient.

Latest News

News

Vehicle collides into school bus in Bay County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A vehicle collided into the back of a school bus in Bay County Thursday afternoon; nobody was injured in the accident.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are in the forecast as we head into the weekend

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Better rain chances are in the forecast over the coming days

News

Neighbors Oppose County Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
Neighbors in an Inlet Beach neighborhood are upset about the proposal of a new roadway. The neighbors claim a developer is trying to put a private driveway on a county right-of-way.

News

Lynn Haven Special Meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lynn Haven held a special meeting to keep the Mayor Pro Tem in place after the arrest and resignation of Margo Anderson.