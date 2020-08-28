Locals start their own supply drives for Hurricane Laura victims

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday morning. Locals who have been through a severe hurricane like Michael want to help those impacted by the storm.

Organizations and businesses like Bay High School, Beachy Beach Real Estate and Dat Cajun Place started their own initiative collecting supplies.

If you unsure of what to donate, John Claunch with Beachy Beach Real Estate says, “If you’re thinking about giving supplies, just think about what you needed when you were going through Hurricane Michael. We need tarps, water, hygiene products, chlorine wipes, dog food...anything that is going to be basic necessities that people are going to need would be the first thing we look for.”

You can donate at a couple of places across Bay County including at Beachy Beach Real Estate office off Highway 77, at Dat Cajun Place Restaurant, Off the Hook Restaurant near Thomas Drive from open to close, Premiere Coastal Reality is collecting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and at Bay High School right outside the ROTC building.

