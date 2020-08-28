Advertisement

One dead from crash in Washington County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, one person is dead and another seriously injured during a traffic crash Thursday evening in Washington County.

Troopers say the incident occurred just before 6:30pm near the intersection of Highway 79 and Millers Ferry Road.

Officials tell us a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Vernon man was heading north on Hwy 79 when they entered a construction transition area and failed to drive at a speed that troopers say was conducive to roadway conditions. As a result, the vehicle began to rotate and eventually overturned.

The driver and his 35-year-old passenger, of Ponce de Leon, were thrown from the vehicle.

According to FHP reports, the driver was killed and the passenger seriously injured.

No other information is available at this time.

