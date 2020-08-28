Advertisement

Panama City police warn of phone scams

Phone scam
Phone scam(AP images)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Investigators at the Panama City Police Department have learned of phone scam during which the caller identified himself as a Panama City Police Department officer and asked for funds to be sent in the form of pre-paid gift cards.

The Panama City Police Department would like to remind citizens that the federal government, law enforcement agencies or reputable businesses will never contact you over the phone with the sole purpose to request personal identification information or demand money.

Additionally, they will never ask for PREPAID GIFT CARDS as a form of payment. Citizens are urged to take caution before sending money to anyone they have never met or conduct money transfers after normal business hours. If you should receive one of these calls, citizens are encouraged to contact the local agency or business for confirmation.

In addition to these scams there has been a demand from the suspects for the citizen to download applications on their phone or computer to transfer the demanded funds. These applications are providing the suspects remote access to the citizen’s cell phone or computer and all of its contents.

If you have information please contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

