Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Better rain chances will return to the panhandle over the coming days as Laura funnels moisture over the panhandle. For tonight we will see passing clouds and muggy conditions w/lows 75-80. On Friday rain chances will return and possibly earlier in the day. Highs will approach 90 and rain chances will be 40-50%. As we move into the weekend those rain chances will increase more and reach 60-70% both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will fall back into the 80s.

