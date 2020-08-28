Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances are returning this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Better rain chances will return to the panhandle over the coming days as Laura funnels moisture over the panhandle. For tonight we will see passing clouds and muggy conditions w/lows 75-80. On Friday rain chances will return and possibly earlier in the day. Highs will approach 90 and rain chances will be 40-50%. As we move into the weekend those rain chances will increase more and reach 60-70% both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will fall back into the 80s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

