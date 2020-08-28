Update: Missing swimmer found in Walton County

UPDATE: According to the South Walton Fire District’s Facebook page, the swimmer has been located.

First responders say they’re providing medical attention to the swimmer but the individual is conscious and speaking.

We’re told they are being transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials want to remind locals and tourists to always obey the beach flag system and avoid swimming in the Gulf at night.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to a post on the South Walton Fire District’s Facebook page, first responders are currently searching for a missing swimmer.

The post states the SWFD received a call about a distressed swimmer shortly after 7:30pm, Thursday, in the Inlet Beach area.

Walton County Code Enforcement and local law enforcement are assisting in the search.

Officials say double red flags were flying at the time of the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

