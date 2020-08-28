Advertisement

Vehicle collides into school bus in Bay County

A vehicle collided into the back of a school bus in Bay County Thursday afternoon; nobody was injured in the accident.
A vehicle collided into the back of a school bus in Bay County Thursday afternoon; nobody was injured in the accident.(AP)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a vehicle collided into a school bus Thursday afternoon in Bay County.

Troopers say the accident happened just before 4pm.

FHP officials say a 63-year-old Wausau man was heading north on Highway 77 when his vehicle hit a school bus that was stopped to unload passengers.

According to reports, the driver of the pickup truck attempted to stop for the bus, but for some reason, he couldn’t.

We’re told there were six children on the school bus at the time of the accident.

Nobody involved in the crash was injured.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Locals start their own supply drives for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Locals start their own supply drives for Hurricane Laura victims

News

Update: Missing swimmer found in Walton County

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to a Facebook post, first responders are actively searching for a missing swimmer in the Inlet Beach area.

News

Bay County native “wigs” out on new job

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Bay County native Destinee Steele started up an online wig making business. This came after she was laid off as a wig and make-up supervisor for a theater production after the pandemic hit.

News

Presidential campaigns spending big to win Florida

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Once again both the Democrat and Republican Presidential campaigns have Florida in their crosshairs and consider the state a must win if they hope for victory in November.

News

Gulf Power sends crews to assist in Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The crews are fully self-sufficient.

Latest News

News

Local middle school student takes invention to national level

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Alex designed and presented the grabber last year during Invention Convention and went on to the state and national levels of the competition.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are in the forecast as we head into the weekend

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Better rain chances are in the forecast over the coming days

News

Neighbors Oppose County Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
Neighbors in an Inlet Beach neighborhood are upset about the proposal of a new roadway. The neighbors claim a developer is trying to put a private driveway on a county right-of-way.

News

Lynn Haven Special Meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lynn Haven held a special meeting to keep the Mayor Pro Tem in place after the arrest and resignation of Margo Anderson.