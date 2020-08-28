Vehicle collides into school bus in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a vehicle collided into a school bus Thursday afternoon in Bay County.

Troopers say the accident happened just before 4pm.

FHP officials say a 63-year-old Wausau man was heading north on Highway 77 when his vehicle hit a school bus that was stopped to unload passengers.

According to reports, the driver of the pickup truck attempted to stop for the bus, but for some reason, he couldn’t.

We’re told there were six children on the school bus at the time of the accident.

Nobody involved in the crash was injured.

