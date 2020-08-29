5-day meal pick up for iJackson students begins Monday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Starting Monday, August 31, “5-day pack out” meals will be provided for students participating in the iJackson at home program.

Jackson County school officials say breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The program is free for students, and parents will be able to pick up the meals at any school of their choice on Mondays from 8:30AM - 10AM curbside at the student drop off car line. We’re told the student does not have to be present.

The District asks that parents preorder these meals by 4:30PM on the Thursday before. School officials say parents can do so via email as long as they provide the following information: Student’s Full Name; Home Base School Assigned; Name of School Pick Up Site; Student’s Grade; Name of Person Picking Up Meals.

Emails can be sent to barbara.kilpatrick@jcsb.org.

Anyone with questions about this program is asked to contact Roseann Castro at (850) 482-9155 or Superintendent Larry Moore at (850) 482-1200 extension 30225.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.