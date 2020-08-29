Advertisement

Bay County lagging in response to 2020 U.S. Census

2020 Census on-line
2020 Census on-line(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Government and community leaders along with team members of the Census Bureau’s Atlanta region came together for a 48-hour blitz to encourage citizens to participate in the census.

City and county leaders expressed concern that under-counting will have a decade long effect on the the federal funding that communities receive each year. Right now an estimated 44.9 % of Bay County households have filled out the 2020 census form compared with 61.3% across Florida. The forms can be filled out in person or online or from forms delivered to your residence.

The post-hurricane population losses in Bay County also translates into an urgent need for everyone to be counted.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said, “It’s more important for us than it is anywhere else in the state because we’ve had displacement almost two years ago. And so we have a better chance of not getting the right amount of money for the next ten years.”

Bay County Commissioner Mike Nichols added, “We’re also looking for those workers that came in and are working. So if you’ve been working at Tyndall or you’ve been working building homes or putting roofs on, we need to count you. So it’s very important that each person that’s living here after April 1st, 2020 we need to count you. So either go on line to complete that census or you get a form in the mail to complete.”

The process takes less than five minutes to complete. The deadline is September 30th.

