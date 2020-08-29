Beach Mosquito Control has flock of chickens test positive for West Nile Virus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The large amount of rain Bay County has been experiencing is to blame for the increase in mosquitos.

“All mosquitos need water to survive,” said Beach Mosquito Control Entomologist Michael Riles. “As immatures, they are in the aquatic environment so all mosquitos come out of the aquatic environment in to the terrestrial environment.”

Not only are they attracted to water, but they are also attracted to carbon dioxide.

“So mosquitos have chemo receptors that sense carbon dioxide, so gas exchange, you know how we all breathe oxygen,” said Riles. “So that gas exchange of oxygen to carbon dioxide, that’s what attracts a mosquito.”

Beach Mosquito Control has chicken coops throughout the county where they are able to test its chickens to see if any have been infected with a mosquito carrying a virus.

“Mosquitos will interact with the chickens and if that mosquito is infected with let’s say with the West Nile virus, then we can test the blood of that chicken once per week throughout the season and test for the antibodies of that virus,” said Riles.

Recently, Beach Mosquito Control had a chicken flock test positive for the West Nile Virus. No humans have been infected with the virus that they know of, but there are ways to help prevent coming into contact with a mosquito.

“Just have long sleeves and light colored clothing on, mosquitos are attracted to dark colors,” said Riles. “When you use deterrent such as deet or picaridin, and you put those on your clothes or on your skin, those things act as a deterrent from mosquito bites occurring.

Riles said if you’re experiencing a mosquito problem, to give their shop a call and they’ll send someone out to help take care of it.

