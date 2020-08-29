Advertisement

Groundbreaking begins on Panama City skate park

Panama City's new skate park is expected to be completed by Halloween.
Panama City's new skate park is expected to be completed by Halloween.(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After nearly eight years of planning, downtown Panama City is finally getting a new skate park.

Groundbreaking began on the park near 123 West Sixth Street on Friday afternoon. The park was designed and will be constructed by Newline Skate Parks. The hope is the new park will breathe new life into downtown, and the recreation it offers comes as a welcome addition to the community.

“Wow. We have been working on this for about eight years,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “People kept saying ’We don’t want it here, we don’t want it there, we need to do it, we need to get it done.’ We’re finally getting it done. So this is part of our quality of life, coming downtown with a skate park for our kids.”

The park is expected to be completed by October.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Grand 16 reopens in Pier Park

Updated: moments ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The Grand 16 Pier Park reopened Friday, and employees say numerous new safety measures have been implemented.

News

Lawsuit to block Governor’s Supreme Court pick not over yet

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
In May, Governor DeSantis picked Jamaican-American Renatha Francis to serve on Florida's highest court; however, state Supreme Court justices are now saying he overstepped his authority by choosing an unqualified candidate.

News

5-day meal pick up for iJackson students begins Monday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting Monday, August 31, “5-day pack out” meals will be provided for students participating in Jackson County Schools iJackson home program.

News

Beach Mosquito Control has flock of chickens test positive for West Nile Virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
Health Department is urging the public to take extra precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

Latest News

News

Bay County lagging in response to 2020 U.S. Census

Updated: 1 hour ago
Right now an estimated 44.9 %of Bay County households have filled out the 2020 census form... Compared with sixty-one-point-three percent across Florida. The forms can be filled out in person or on-line or from forms delivered to your residence.

News

Panama City Beach mask mandate nearing an end

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The Panama City Beach city council decided to extended its mask mandate for city businesses and customers until 12:01 a.m. on September 8. The mandate will be lifted on that date, barring a spike in data.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Wet weather is in the forecast for the weekend ahead

News

COVID-19 Cases in Bay District Schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
More than 100 people have to quarantine after coming in contact with a positive COVID-19 case at Bay District Schools.

News

Panama City police warn of phone scams

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Citizens are urged to take caution before sending money to anyone they have never met or conduct money transfers after normal business hours.

News

Bay District School officials explain why COVID-19 case locations are not shared

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Bay District Schools officials said more than 100 people are quarantining after coming in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case at school or on the bus.