Groundbreaking begins on Panama City skate park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After nearly eight years of planning, downtown Panama City is finally getting a new skate park.

Groundbreaking began on the park near 123 West Sixth Street on Friday afternoon. The park was designed and will be constructed by Newline Skate Parks. The hope is the new park will breathe new life into downtown, and the recreation it offers comes as a welcome addition to the community.

“Wow. We have been working on this for about eight years,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “People kept saying ’We don’t want it here, we don’t want it there, we need to do it, we need to get it done.’ We’re finally getting it done. So this is part of our quality of life, coming downtown with a skate park for our kids.”

The park is expected to be completed by October.

