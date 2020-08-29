More Jackson County school staff members directed to quarantine

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Jackson County School officials say more staff members at three different locations were directed to quarantine.

They say the staff members are from Marianna K-8 School, Marianna High School, and the Jackson County School Board at Sunland.

The positions of those quarantining were not specified. Officials say they are following HIPAA guidelines.

According to the press release, “Proper protocols are in place to minimize and/or prevent the need for quarantine. Protocols must be followed to minimize the need to quarantine.”

