Panama City Beach mask mandate nearing an end

The Panama City Beach city council voted to extend the mask mandate until September 8th.
By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s been just over a month since Panama City Beach mandated local businesses and their customers wear face coverings while indoors, but during a special meeting Friday morning council members and the public debated how much longer the mandate should go on.

“So how many deaths are acceptable not to wear a [expletive] mask,” asked one local doctor at the meeting, while a nurse there argued, “this is not a partisan matter. This is a matter of science and data.”

During Friday’s special council meeting the city’s mask mandate was under fire.

Another gentleman said of the mandate, “this is silly and it should stop immediately.”

Up for discussion was extending an ordinance requiring employees of indoor businesses and their customers to wear face coverings, with council members even debating the issue.

Councilman Paul Casto said, “I think the reason we’re on the downhill side of this is because we’ve done what the experts have suggested that we do.”

While Councilman and Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell said, “I’m okay with looking at this and seeing where the data goes, but right now I don’t see where we’re having an impact.”

“We are not always going to have the same opinion, but we can as a group come to a unified decision,” Councilman Michael Jarman told us.

That unified decision was the mask mandate will continue through September 8th, the day after Labor Day.

“I don’t think anyone on the council especially speaking for myself is not open to re-instituting the mask ordinance if the data shows that it needs to be done,” said Jarman.

