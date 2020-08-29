South Walton lifeguard injured during water rescue

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Saturday, a South Walton lifeguard was injured during a water rescue.

South Walton Fire District officials say lifeguards and fire crews responded to a water rescue near Eastern Lake on an unguarded beach Saturday afternoon.

They say two victims needed help. The second victim in the water was a bystander who came to help and also got stuck in the rip current.

According to officials, two SWFD lifeguards successfully rescued both victims. One of the two victims was transported to a local hospital.

One of the lifeguards was also transported to the hospital.

SWFD officials posted to their Facebook page about the incident. Their statement reads in part:

"We think it’s fair to demand that the public heed the warnings and do its part to ensure our personnel don’t get injured or worse by being reckless and defiant of our messaging.

Don’t put yourselves, the public, and our First Responders in danger because you are convinced that you are the exception to the rule.

Our neighbors to [the] east in Franklin County lost a First Responder on a similar call earlier this week.

We came too close today.”

Double red flags were flying Saturday.

