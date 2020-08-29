Advertisement

The Grand 16 reopens in Pier Park

The Grand 16-Pier Park reopened to the public Friday, August 28.
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - After months of being closed and having limited business due to the pandemic, America’s theaters are finally reopening.

This includes the Grand 16 in Pier Park, where staff says they’re excited to welcome back visitors.

“I don’t wanna sound too excited like I’ve been waiting to see people, but I’ve been waiting to see people,” said Macen Payne, General Manager of the Grand.

Many new safety measures have been put in place to increase visitor safety. The concession menu has been limited to ensure safety, and new options in the Reel Rewards app allow moviegoers to order concessions in advance to avoid lines. In addition, newer, more advanced air filters have been installed to help cut down any potential contagion spread. Individual theaters are also limited to 50% capacity to promote social distancing.

“Safety has been drilled, drilled, drilled into our heads to make sure that’s the biggest focus going into reopening,” Payne said. “I want it to be that way. I’ve got a father who has a terminal lung disease, and I really want to make sure nothing gets to him, you know. All of our employees are really passionate about being safe.”

Old and new movies are currently filling the screens, and the reopening of the theater feels like one step closer to getting back to normal.

