Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This weekend is going to be very unsettled here in the panhandle as we will see much higher rain chances. Deeps tropical moisture will funnel into our area related to Laura which will pass well north of our area. The rain we will see will be heavy at time, but progressive so I do not think any day will be a washout. That said, most of us can expect to see at least some rain each day. I do think if you have flexible plans you will have time you will be able to get outside.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s for both days. Rain chances will be 70-90%. The rain will last into Monday before we see rain chances taper off by Tuesday.

