Local business come together to support Bricks and Barley Pizza favorite

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bricks and Barley Pizza favorite Starla Wegman is suffering from complications after a recent surgery.

The community wanted to rally around her and help support her during this time. Restaurants and bars like Alibi Beach Lounge and Grill, Busters Beer and Bait, Patches, Newby’s Too, and Dat Cajun Place all came together to put on a poker run to raise money towards her medical bills.

Despite the weather, Alibi owner Kurt Ramm was amazed by the turnout they had.

“I’ll tell you what, this community here, Panama City Beach, just take a look around,” said Ramm. “These are people that are coming out in pouring down rain to support one of our own. It makes you get reinforced about mankind, it gives you a good feeling like, hey people still care.”

Not only did this event help support Starla, but it also helped the local businesses.

“It’s just a fun run, it gets people more notoriety for the businesses, it keeps people involved in the local area and finding out what’s going on,” said Ramm.

If you were unable to make it to the poker run Saturday and are wanting to make a donation, you can contact Alibi at (850) 588-6957 to make those arrangements.

