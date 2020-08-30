One dead after three-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
A motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash along Highway 90 Sunday morning in Grand Ridge.
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan was traveling east on Highway 90 behind a motorcycle and a pickup truck was traveling west on the same road.
They say the motorcycle slowed to make a left turn into a driveway. The sedan failed to slow causing it to hit the back of the motorcycle.
Officials say the sedan then drove into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with the pickup truck.
Both the drivers in the sedan and the pickup truck suffered serious injuries.
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.