Panama City police and firefighters help 85-year-old celebrate her birthday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The coronavirus didn’t stop one Panama City woman from celebrating her 85th birthday!

Panama City police and firefighters, as well as family and friends, drove by to wish Vera Randolph a happy birthday.

Her son organized the festivities as a surprise for his mom.

And she said she was, indeed, surprised!

”My son tells everything, he didn’t even tell me! So this whole thing is a total surprise. I feel so blessed, and I can’t explain how I feel right now just happy, happy, and blessed,” said Randolph.

