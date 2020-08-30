Play Music on the Porch Day celebrated in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Play Music on the Porch Day was celebrated in Downtown Panama City Saturday.

The event encouraged everyone to get out to enjoy some music.

Even with uncooperating weather, musicians could be seen at the front of many shops.

One Bay County woman felt as if she has been celebrating this day for a while now.

“For the last 2 months, I have come down and just played,” said Old Time Gospel Music group member Gloria Day. “Now, I’ve asked some of my friends from the church and other people to come and join us today to sing along with me.”

Gloria said that with the world in such a dark place, taking a day to celebrate music can make the world a little brighter.

“Music is a God-given thing. It soothes the mind, it soothes the heart,” said Day.

If you missed the performances on Saturday, Gloria and her group members can be seen performing once a month in Downtown Panama City at Main Street Antiques.

