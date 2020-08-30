Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We saw plenty of rain across the Panhandle today, and another washout is in store for the end of the weekend.

Deep moisture remains in place for the end of the weekend, leading to around an 80% chance of rain for our coverage region. There won’t be a huge change from Sunday to Monday, but we will begin seeing a drying trend by Tuesday that will keep rain chances lower through the rest of the week.

There are currently three possible areas of development in the Atlantic basin. One of them, currently off the coast of North Carolina and headed east, will not bring impacts to the Panhandle. Two other areas, one with a 30% chance of development and another with a 40% chance over the next five days, are sitting in the middle Atlantic. We will be monitoring these systems closely over the next few days.

