Work Week Forecast

The Tropics
The Tropics(WJHG)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We’ve seen a good amount of rainfall further inland today, but drier days are on the horizon.

Unsettled conditions remain in place for the start of the workweek, with around a 70% chance of showers and storms for the Panhandle. Following Monday, drier conditions should be expected for the region through Thursday with chances hovering in the 20-30% range. By Friday, moisture will return leading to another rise in rain chances.

The tropics are alive with four areas of potential development over the next 5 days. We are closely monitoring one area of development moving into the southern Caribbean that has a 70% chance of forming over the next two days. The next name on the list is Nana.

