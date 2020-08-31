Deputies search for stolen truck

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to look out for a stolen truck.

Deputies say the truck was stolen from a Tom Messer Road house over the weekend.

The truck is a white Ford F-250 with four all-terrain tires and a black brush guard with a winch.

The tag number is PLUP95.

Anyone who knows where the truck is located is asked to call HCSO at 850-547-3681, Option 1.

