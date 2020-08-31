Gulf Coast State College is selected by the Federal Aviation Administration for drone program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Through the Federal Aviation Administration, Gulf Coast State College applied for an Unmanned Aircraft Systems(Drone)- Collegiate Training Program and it was selected.

Technology Professor, Jose Lopez-Banquero says “We were awarded a grant through Triumph Gulf Coast, which is to create something we call the technology center for emergency response and communications to address the short falls we found after Michael.”

The program teaches students how to use high-end technology communications, flight operations and sonar through these drones.

The students will get hands on learning experience and public safety personnel and first responders will also be able to use the drone equipment through the program.

