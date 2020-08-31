Holmes District Schools first on-campus COVID-19 case

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Holmes District School Board announced Monday it has had a positive case of COVID-19 at one of its schools.

District leaders say there are 31 students and three employees quarantining due to exposure, whether the exposure happened at school or at home. They also say the teachers have been able to keep a seating chart and social distancing in their classrooms and in common areas, so they have been able to limit quarantining to close contacts only and not an entire class.

School district leaders say they’re working with the county health department and all parents of those involved have been notified.

