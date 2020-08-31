I-Heart Media supply drive for hurricane victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, our radio partners at I-Heart Media have created a supply drive which they call operation 850 Love for Louisiana.

Radio personalities Dr. Shane and Tess put a call out on Monday to their listeners and asked for donations to help the victims of Hurricane Laura. They brought two empty semi trailers to the Lynn Haven Walmart parking lot in hopes of filling them both by 6:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Spurred on by the memories of Hurricane Michael, they felt the necessity to repay those in Louisiana that helped us when we were in the same position. They asked for items that people might need most.

I-Heart Radio personalities, Shane Collins and Tess Connell said “So think back to Hurricane Michael, what did you need immediately after the storm? You think about baby supplies and tarps and buckets and even coolers . We have generators here . The community has been so generous. They really have. We thought about sunscreen and bug spray when you’re out working those long hours , hot hours ‚out in the roasting sun. What would you need to kind of make yourself a little bit more comfortable and help out in a little way? So that’s why we decided to help out here.”

By the time the Doctor Shane and Tess show ended at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning, one trailer was almost full.

