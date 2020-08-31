Advertisement

Keep PCB Beautiful donates cigarette receptacles to St. Andrews State Park

Keep PCB Beautiful donated six cigarette receptacles to St. Andrews State Park.
Keep PCB Beautiful donated six cigarette receptacles to St. Andrews State Park.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Keep PCB Beautiful is helping St. Andrews State Park keep cigarette butts off the beach as the group donated six cigarette litter receptacles to the park.

The donation is part of the group’s ongoing Cigarette Litter Prevention Campaign.

Officials said cigarette butts are one of the most commonly found pieces of trash on the beach and they have the potential to stick around the beach and waterways for a long time.

”What looks like that white cotton is actually a type of plastic that doesn’t degrade until like ten years have gone by. So one of our biggest things, when we’re cleaning up, is all the cigarette butts,” said Keep PCB volunteer coordinator Mary Atchinson.

Keep PCB Beautiful is also gearing up for International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 19.

For more information click here.

