Lighthouse Church breaks ground at new location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Lighthouse Church in Panama City will soon be coming to a theater near you!

Church members broke ground Sunday at the church’s new location at the former Carmike/AMC theater building.

The church’s main building was heavily damaged after Hurricane Michael and members have been meeting in the church’s children’s building ever since.

Pastor Cole Bailey says the new building will have all the room they need to make the church better than ever.

“This 37,000 square feet will have an 850 seat auditorium, indoor basketball, indoor volleyball, a community center, an outreach center, and a child development center. It’s going to be incredible,” said Bailey.

Church members say they’re thankful to finally break ground nearly two years after Hurricane Michael.

“We are so excited,” said Bailey. “It’s been a two-year-long journey from Hurricane Michael, losing our other building to buying this one and finally getting the remodel on this thing,” said Bailey. “We’re so excited to get it started.”

Bailey says the remodel and construction should be done in the next six months to a year.

