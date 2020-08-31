Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start right now on satellite and radar with mostly clear skies overhead for most areas away from the coast. However, we are expecting to see some scattered shower development as we warm up after sunrise this morning. So go ahead and keep those umbrellas near by today for a hit or miss storm chance across all of NWFL today.

Otherwise, it’s still downright muggy and warm outside as we get going in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We’ll see sunshine mixed in with a bit of cloud cover this morning go to work on temperatures rather quickly. Highs today reach up to near 90 degrees with feels like temperatures around 100.

That heating will lead toward rain chances rising and scattered hit or miss showers or rumbles of thunder developing largely for coastal areas in the morning. But these early scattered storms will be able to push inland some as well. Yet, once daytime heating over the land warms temperatures up more heading into the midday and afternoon, we’ll see the rain chance develop largely away from the coast and inland. I’ll have rain chances around 50% both today and tomorrow with a similar setup.

By the midweek and late week forecast high pressure slides in from the east and helps to bring a quieter pattern, but not completely rain free. A few stray showers will still be possible, just not as many of us will see them in NWFL.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with developing scattered showers or thunderstorms, scattered in nature. Highs today reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running a bit unsettled tomorrow as well before we see rain chances going down for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.