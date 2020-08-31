Monday’s COVID-19 update shows less in area hospitals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 623,471 cases reported. There are 616,629 cases involving Florida residents and 6,842 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 11,331 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,363 cases. This includes 5,280 residents and 83 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 78 people have died from the virus and 304 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 33 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,154 cases. This includes 4,125 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 77 people who have died from the virus. 244 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 27 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,638 cases. 1,502 of the cases are residents and 136 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 88 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, two people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,006 cases. 995 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 16 people have died in the county and 54 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, six people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 622 cases. There are 611 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 23 hospitalizations. As of Monday morning, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,336 cases. There are 2,317 local cases and 19 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 66 deaths and 114 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 13 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 570 cases, 569 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday morning, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 824 cases. They are 814 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 11 deaths and 49 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday morning, there are no people in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 544 cases. There are 540 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 433 cases of COVID-19. All 433 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and nine people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:16 a.m. Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 25 available adult ICU beds out of the 139 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

