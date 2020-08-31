Panama City road closed after structural damage from this weekend’s rain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A road in Panama City has been deemed not safe after it was damaged from the rain the area received this past weekend.

City officials say 23rd Street Plaza, also known as Breezy Lane, is closed just north of West 23rd Street until further notice. They say the storm water pipe that runs under the roadway was damaged from the rain.

Officials say the road is not safe for vehicular or pedestrian traffic.

Panama City Police have put barricades and a detour sign up. Officials say those who need to get to a home or business on Breezy Lane or Windy Lane will have to go through the Publix Super Market plaza to access the roads by Newk’s Eatery.

