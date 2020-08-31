School bus involved in a hit and run crash in Okaloosa County

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - A school bus was involved in a hit and run crash Monday morning.

According to Florida State Troopers, three cars were traveling behind a school bus on Airport Road.

Troopers say the driver of a SUV failed to stop for a car in front of them and rear ended them. Troopers say this caused the car to hit another car in front of it, which caused that car to hit the back of the school bus.

After the crash, troopers say the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

Troopers say the SUV is black and they do not know the direction they were heading.

The driver of the car that hit the back of the school bus was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center for minor injuries. Troopers say no other injuries were reported.

