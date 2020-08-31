Advertisement

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Sweden has a lower population density than many COVID-19 hot spots
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.(Source: EXPRESSEN; CNN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sweden has not reported any deaths due to COVID-19 for more than a week.

Data from the nation’s public health agency show the last death was recorded on Aug. 23.

Sweden has imposed lighter restrictions when compared to other European nations.

The country has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

However, Sweden has a much lower population density than those coronavirus hot spots.

When compared to closer neighbors, such as Denmark and Finland, Sweden’s death toll is higher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 5,800 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plans unveiled for three Panama City neighborhoods, seeking public input

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
St. Andrews, Millville, and Glenwood sustained major damage from Hurricane Michael, and now the city is seeking the public’s input to build them back better.

News

I-Heart Media supply drive for hurricane victims

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Spurred on by the memories of Hurricane Michael Dr. Shane and Tess felt the necessity to repay those in Louisiana that helped us when we were at this point in our struggle for survival. They asked for items that people might need most.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Panama City road closed after structural damage from this weekend’s rain

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say the road is not safe for vehicular or pedestrian traffic.

News

Holmes District Schools first on-campus COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Holmes District School Board announced Monday it has had a positive case of COVID-19 at one of its schools.

Latest News

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

National Politics

Biden: Trump keeps saying 'if' he was president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden: Trump keeps telling us if he was president you'd feel safe. Well he is president, whether he knows it or not.

National

Liberty announces investigation into Falwell’s tenure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Liberty University is opening an independent investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s tenure as president.