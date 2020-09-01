2020 PCB Marathon canceled

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Another event scheduled to take place this year will have to wait until next.

The Panama City Beach Chamber announced Tuesday the PCB Marathon scheduled fro December 5th will not take place this year. They say they have worked for months to find a way to safely produce the marathon, but have made the decision to not hold an in-person or virtual race.

The race will be rescheduled for sometime in 2021.

Officials say registered participants for the 2020 race will be deferred to the 2021 at no cost.

For more information, you can contact Lynsie Sisk at lynsie@pcbeach.org.

