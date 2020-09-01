Advertisement

Area unemployment rates improve in July

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Unemployment figures for the area are in and our local numbers look better than the state’s.

In July 2020, the unemployment rate for Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties was 7.6% while the state’s unemployment rate was 11.5%. One year ago, the unemployment rate for our region was 3.7%.

Officials with Careersource Gulf Coast say Franklin County had the lowest unemployment rate at 7.1% while both Bay and Gulf Counties unemployment rates stood at 7.7%.

“We knew COVID-19 was going to be impactful on our region’s workforce and businesses,” Careersource Gulf Coast’s Executive Director Kim Bodine said. “It is encouraging to see the unemployment rate decrease from the previous rates we were seeing from March to June, but jobs and the economy continue to be somewhat fragile as we continue to recover from this pandemic.”

Nonagricultural employment in the Panama City MSA was 78,000 in July 2020, a decrease of 3,700 jobs over the last year.

The industries seeing the biggest job growth in the last year for the region were mining, logging and construction (+800 jobs) and professional and business services (+300 jobs); however, the leisure and hospitality (-1,900 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (-1,200 jobs); government (-700 jobs); manufacturing (-400 jobs); financial activities (-300 jobs); information (-100 jobs); education and health services (-100 jobs); and other services (-100 jobs) lost jobs since July 2019.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

