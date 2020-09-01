Advertisement

Boil water notice includes Gulf Coast State College and FSU-PC

Panama City residents in the area of Collegiate Lane, Ashland Road and Fletcher Street are under a precautionary boil water notice. (MGN)
Panama City residents in the area of Collegiate Lane, Ashland Road and Fletcher Street are under a precautionary boil water notice. (MGN) (WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City officials say a precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Ashland Road, Fletcher Street, Collegiate Lane and Collegiate Drive.

The boil water notice includes Florida State University’s Panama City Campus and Gulf Coast State College.

Officials say the notice is due to a contractor working in the area of Collegiate Drive inadvertently hitting the City’s water main.

Officials say repairs have been completed and the precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Officials say water used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

