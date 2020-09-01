Advertisement

Destin man practicing breathing exercises reportedly drowns in pool

Deputies say Brennan May was doing swimming and breathing exercises when he drown at a pool in Destin Monday.
Deputies say Brennan May was doing swimming and breathing exercises when he drown at a pool in Destin Monday.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG) - A Destin man reportedly drowned Monday while practicing swimming and breathing exercises.

First responders arrived at a pool on Commons Drive around 3:30 p.m. Monday after Brennan May, 29, was found limp on the pool bottom. Witnesses told first responders May was a Navy diver attending the Naval Explosives Ordnance Disposal School at Eglin. They say he had been swimming the length of the pool underwater as training.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say May came up briefly and talked with his wife before going back in the water and lying on the bottom. Deputies say after he had been in the water for a number of minutes, his wife went to check on him and found him limp and not breathing.

Witnesses pulled him from the pool and performed CPR on May until first responders arrived.

May was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

