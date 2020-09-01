Destin man practicing breathing exercises reportedly drowns in pool

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG) - A Destin man reportedly drowned Monday while practicing swimming and breathing exercises.

First responders arrived at a pool on Commons Drive around 3:30 p.m. Monday after Brennan May, 29, was found limp on the pool bottom. Witnesses told first responders May was a Navy diver attending the Naval Explosives Ordnance Disposal School at Eglin. They say he had been swimming the length of the pool underwater as training.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say May came up briefly and talked with his wife before going back in the water and lying on the bottom. Deputies say after he had been in the water for a number of minutes, his wife went to check on him and found him limp and not breathing.

Witnesses pulled him from the pool and performed CPR on May until first responders arrived.

May was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

