Eviction moratorium extended again

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Thousands of evictions are in the pipeline, but another eleventh hour extension of the moratorium will keep people in their homes until the end of the month.

As the clocked ticked on the expiration of the eviction moratorium Monday morning, we asked the governor if it would be extended.

“You’ll get news on that very soon,” said Governor DeSantis.

At 8:45 Monday night, with just over three hours remaining, evictions were postponed until October 1.

“They destroyed the landlords,” said landlord Arik Lev. He owns eleven units in South Florida and said three simply refused to pay rent.

“That’s the way they told me. Some kind of instruction. I don’t know what better words to use in English, but oh, governor says we don’t have to pay rent,” said Lev.

Thousands of eviction notices were filed in August, after the governor limited it to just people impacted by COVID-19. Prior to then, it applied to all evictions.

Once the governor limited the protections. the Florida Apartment Association reported more tenants were willing to work out their past due rents.

“Which means housing providers likely prevent over 40,000 eviction filings statewide,” said Amanda Gill with the Florida Apartment Association.

The problem isn’t going away; more than 300,000 unique unemployment claims were filed in August.

“And unfortunately, these eviction restrictions just kick the can down the road. They don’t help that individual get out of that financial hole that they are in at this time,” said Gill.

Both Arik and the Apartment Association want more help for landlords.

If your’re looking for help making rent, the Apartment Association recommends checking to see if some of the $250 million set aside from the CARES Act for rent assistance is still available from your local government.

