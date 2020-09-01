FSU names Blackman starter going into the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Florida State coaching staff is putting its confidence behind redshirt junior quarterback James Blackman heading into the 2020 season.

Head Coach Mike Norvell and Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham saying they are going with Blackman as their starting quarterback when the season begins next Saturday at home against Georgia Tech.

“I think James has had an extraordinary camp.” coach Norvell said after Tuesday’s practice, in announcing the decision. “Really pleased with the growth and development that I’ve seen from him. I am all aspects in all aspects. On the field on the football he’s doing a really good job of taking care of the Football. You know obviously managing the offense with his talent, you know I believe he has all the skills and traits of what’s necessary to be a very successful quarterback.”

Blackman also spoke after practice saying he wasn’t focused on winning the job, just doing what he needed to do on a daily basis.

“Honestly I just come out and focused on getting better each and every day. That’s just a big thing with me, making sure that I come out and grow within the situations daily. Every second, every minute just trying to get better. So I wasn’t really focused on it. As long as I came out and put the work in and do what I had to do to execute, I felt like I would be in a good position.”

Also Tuesday FSU announcing the start time for the opener a week from Saturday at home against Georgia Tech. Kickoff for that game will be 3:30 eastern time. For now, attendance for FSU’s home games will be limited in the stadium bowl and the Dunlap Champions Club to 20-25 percent capacity, with CDC social distancing guidelines in place.

