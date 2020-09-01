Advertisement

FSU names Blackman starter going into the season

FSU names Blackman starting qb.
FSU names Blackman starting qb.(KYLE PULEK | FSU Athletics)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Florida State coaching staff is putting its confidence behind redshirt junior quarterback James Blackman heading into the 2020 season.

Head Coach Mike Norvell and Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham saying they are going with Blackman as their starting quarterback when the season begins next Saturday at home against Georgia Tech.

“I think James has had an extraordinary camp.” coach Norvell said after Tuesday’s practice, in announcing the decision. “Really pleased with the growth and development that I’ve seen from him. I am all aspects in all aspects. On the field on the football he’s doing a really good job of taking care of the Football. You know obviously managing the offense with his talent, you know I believe he has all the skills and traits of what’s necessary to be a very successful quarterback.”

Blackman also spoke after practice saying he wasn’t focused on winning the job, just doing what he needed to do on a daily basis.

“Honestly I just come out and focused on getting better each and every day. That’s just a big thing with me, making sure that I come out and grow within the situations daily. Every second, every minute just trying to get better. So I wasn’t really focused on it. As long as I came out and put the work in and do what I had to do to execute, I felt like I would be in a good position.”

Also Tuesday FSU announcing the start time for the opener a week from Saturday at home against Georgia Tech. Kickoff for that game will be 3:30 eastern time. For now, attendance for FSU’s home games will be limited in the stadium bowl and the Dunlap Champions Club to 20-25 percent capacity, with CDC social distancing guidelines in place.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gulf Coast sports teams are getting voluntary work in

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Commodore baseball and basketball teams are only allowed eight hours a week of voluntary practice until their official start dates.

Sports

Freeport Bulldogs are making strides towards the start of the season

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Bulldogs are just "happy to be back!"

Sports

North Bay Haven Buccaneers get into gear for the fall season

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The charter school has the only team in Bay County in helmets and pads.

Sports

Northwest Florida unveils new indoor practice facility

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Rainy days are no longer an obstacle for the raiders.

Latest News

Sports

Niceville alum, Deonte Sheffield, gets put on scholarship at Florida State

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Sheffield's work comes full circle as he is placed on scholarship for the Noles.

Sports

Sharks work towards opener next week

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Tanner Jones and his new team excited to working together towards season opener September 4th

Sports

Jake Finch working towards big future in racing

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Jake Finch working his way up the racing ladder

Sports

Rain and lightning force teams like South Walton inside for first day of fall practice

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Bad weather forces coach Tisa and his South Walton football team inside Monday

Sports

Teams anticipate fall starting

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
Teams anticipate fall starting.

Sports

Chipley and Marianna football teams anticipate the coming of fall on Monday

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The teams are gearing up for the start of the season!