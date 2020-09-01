Advertisement

Kaleidoscope Theatre working through pandemic to finish repairs

The Kaleidoscope Theatre in Lynn Haven hopes to host an in-person show in its new building by January.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Lynn Haven’s Kaleidoscope Theatre is undergoing a major remodel after Hurricane Michael.

Officials with the theatre were supposed to receive the keys to the new building by the end of August but due to insurance hang-ups and the pandemic, progress slowed down.

“Those two things playing together has not been helpful. However, I still think it will be done soon,” said theatre President Hillary McAlinden.

McAlinden says they’re hoping to hold a full, in-person show in January but in the meantime hold an all-virtual show to give everyone the chance to support local theatre from home.

“So we’re trying to find a way that’s easy in tech that is just one click, instead of something very complicated, that they can watch from their home and not feel like they’re putting themselves at risk,” she said.

McAlinden says whenever they get the keys to the building, they’ll hit the ground running to start auditions.

“We would have to give time for the directors and the actors to get in the space and familiarize,” she said. “Everything we have is brand new, everything is going to work different.”

While the theatre is being upgraded, officials are still keeping its historic charm, including a wall showing actors signatures from years past.

“There’s actually some people that have passed away that are on this, so this was really important for us to keep,” said McAlinden.

She says the theatre is celebrating its 50th year in 2021 and they’re ready to get back on stage and welcome audiences back in.

“We’re standing on third base, we’re ready to run,” said McAlinden.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

