Man accused of attacking woman, stealing from her home

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A man accused of breaking into a woman’s home, attacking her, and stealing from her was caught when he returned to her home.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say Brandon Miree, 32, has been charged with home invasion robbery without a weapon, false imprisonment, battery, criminal mischief, trespassing, and driving with a suspended license.

The victim told deputies she was woken up by Miree banging on her door and yelling Monday around 8:35 a.m. She says Miree kicked in the front door of her home on Beverly Street and took her phone while she tried to call for help. She says he hit her repeatedly, slammed her on the ground, and choked her twice, once to the point she lost consciousness.

Deputies say Miree stole her purse, cell phone, and a bottle of whiskey.

The victim was able to run out her front door.

Deputies say Miree left the area on a moped but was caught when he returned to the victim’s home. Deputies found the victim’s stolen items down a nearby wooded trail.

