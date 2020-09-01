Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the decrease in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After a rainy weekend we are settling into a hotter and drier period during the work week this week. We will see lows tonight in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. On Tuesday we could see a few isolated AM storms at the coast before they move inland in the afternoon along the seabreeze. Rain chances will be 30-40% w/the higher chances inland. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s at the coast w/mostly 90s inland and feels like temps near 100. The rain chances stay low through the work week w/better rain chances by the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

